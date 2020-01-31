Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,130. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

