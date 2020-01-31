Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of COWN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,645. The firm has a market cap of $479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Cowen has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cowen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cowen by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 585,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 657,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.