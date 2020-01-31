CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $656.43. 47,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,809. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $384.11 and a fifty-two week high of $670.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.36 and a 200-day moving average of $600.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.