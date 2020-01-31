Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

