Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,158 Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arcosa by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcosa by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Arcosa by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

ACA opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

