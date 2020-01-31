Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $370,000 in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $3,090,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $814,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $1,288,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,692,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,422.67, a P/E/G ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.