Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,067 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.48.

Shares of WDC opened at $66.96 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

