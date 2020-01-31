Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $763,534.44. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,277,850.90. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

