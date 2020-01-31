Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,454.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,400.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,274.55. The company has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.