CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CorMedix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

CRMD stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at $875,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 40.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

