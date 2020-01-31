Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

