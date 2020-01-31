Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 68,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $415.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 253,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 220,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

