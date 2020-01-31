Constellation Market Cap Tops $11.44 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 10% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $422,236.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05795478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,712,052 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.