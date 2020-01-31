Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,986. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

