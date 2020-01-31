Conning Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,797 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 569,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,950. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $198.67 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

