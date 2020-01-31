Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 85,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 110,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

