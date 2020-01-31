Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compugroup Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.43 ($67.94).

COP stock traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €59.55 ($69.24). The company had a trading volume of 41,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.26 and a 200 day moving average of €60.12. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($49.74) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

