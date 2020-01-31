Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
NYSE SBS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.40.
Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
