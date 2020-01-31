Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CBD stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 325,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 240.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6,185.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 108,743 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth $39,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth $6,799,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

