CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 977,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.93, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

