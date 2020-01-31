Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CFBI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 1,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Community First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 0.05.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community First Bancshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Community First Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

