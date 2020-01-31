Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,342 shares of company stock valued at $707,363. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $13,606,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

