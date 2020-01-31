Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.64

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.64 and traded as high as $84.86. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 1,877,335 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$80.67.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

