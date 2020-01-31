Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 924,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $41,580,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,760,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,430,000 after buying an additional 1,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.09. 15,698,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

