Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of CLBK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 22,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,815. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

