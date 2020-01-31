Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Coherent from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $6.24 on Tuesday, hitting $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

