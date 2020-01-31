Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

CGNX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 949,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,399. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,202 shares of company stock worth $21,458,119. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 995,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after buying an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.