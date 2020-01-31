Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 13,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Coffee has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -403.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coffee by 70.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coffee by 499.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

