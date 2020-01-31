Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDXS. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 232,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,272. The company has a market capitalization of $945.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Codexis by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 21.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

