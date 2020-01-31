Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

CODA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of $67.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.82. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $19.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

