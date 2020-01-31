Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.
Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
