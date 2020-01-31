Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Earns News Sentiment Score of 4.00

Media headlines about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

KOF traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $60.95. 18,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

