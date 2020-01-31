CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.01, approximately 9,275,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 4,222,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $5,657,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

