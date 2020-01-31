CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. 4,247,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

