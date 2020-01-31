CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNXM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

