CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 11,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,225. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.