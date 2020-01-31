CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.78 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

