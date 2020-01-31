Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW) Shares Down 4.5%

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.42 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), approximately 116,290 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.64. The stock has a market cap of $287.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83. The company has a current ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 28.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

