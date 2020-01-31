Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 2,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. The company has a market cap of $13.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. provides seeding and planting equipment in Canada. The company offers CX-6 SMART Seeder, a seeding tool. It is also involved in the software development activities. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

