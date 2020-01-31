Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.31% of Civeo worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 96.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Civeo Corp has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.