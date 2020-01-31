Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 807 ($10.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 766.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.49. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

