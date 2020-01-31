Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,966 ($25.86) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

ICP traded up GBX 43 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,742 ($22.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.85. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,722 ($22.65). The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67.

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total transaction of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

