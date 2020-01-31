Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.