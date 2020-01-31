Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 242,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cinedigm worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

