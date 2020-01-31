Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

