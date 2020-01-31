Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Ciena stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. Ciena has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $71,268.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,735 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $12,026,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

