CIBC Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$145.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.91.

TSE:IFC traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$142.42. 119,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$102.61 and a one year high of C$146.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.79.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

