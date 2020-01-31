CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $20.95 on Friday. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.