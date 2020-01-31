Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.113-1.113 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.81.

CHD opened at $72.78 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

