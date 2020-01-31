Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5% to $1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.81.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

